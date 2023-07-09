



News of the Orihuela Council request that it hopes will see the region’s waterwheels and traditional irrigation system, dating back a thousand years, declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On page 3 we read of a press appearance by the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, and his deputy, Manuel Mestre, who on Thursday, announced details of a departmental audit in which they aim to find out the state of each council area, as they complete their first fifteen days of government.

If it’s free entertainment that you are looking for, you need go no further than Zenia Boulevard, where more than 40 events have been organised during the month of July. Mondays are for dancing; on Tuesdays, magic shows; on Wednesdays, water games; on Thursdays, DJ sessions as the sun goes down and on Fridays, music Every Saturday of the month, shoppers can attend classical dance shows, acrobatic and musical shows or ballet On Sundays, families can take the children to many different shows arranged especially for them.