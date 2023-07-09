



Quote: ‘This is NOT the Spain I want, hate, tension, intolerance’ – Mayor Butron

Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron has hit out at graffiti vandals after the Socialist political party posters PSOE were targeted overnight on July 8.

“This is NOT the Spain I want, hate, tension, intolerance,” said Mayor Butron.

The graffiti features on posters at the Los Montesinos PSOE headquarters in the centre of town, and on a poster close to the Plaza.

Graffiti reads: ‘Sanchez Traitors’: “Our headquarters has been targeted with graffiti and torn posters.

“I believe in a Spain that moves forward, that does not go backwards with rights and freedoms and in which we all fit,” added Mayor Butron.

People of the Vega Baja town reacted to the graffiti: “It is a problem that there are people dedicated to sowing hatred, just because they have no other arguments. It’s a pity that there are naive people who listen to them.”

Another said: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Mindless cowards. Let’s hope some CCTV cameras have captured them.”

PSOE won the recent local elections, with Mayor Butron increasing his Mayoral support in Los Montesinos.