



On Monday morning, the municipality of Los Montesinos has registered two small earthquakes of 1.5 degrees of magnitude on the Richter scale, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The two earthquakes have been located northwest of the municipality, in the vicinity of the AP-7.

The first of them was recorded at 1:49 hours and at 6 km depth. The second occurred at 3:00 am and at a depth of 5 km.

With these seismic movements the province of Alicante has now seen 47 earthquakes so far this year; while the region of Vega Baja has registered 14 earthquakes.

Last year the municipality of Los Montesinos registered three earthquakes greater than 1.5 degrees. The first one occurred on July 12, with a magnitude of 2.0 degrees. The remaining two were recorded on the same day, November 22, of 2.2 and 1.8 degrees of magnitude.