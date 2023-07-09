



Luis Suárez Miramontes, the first Spanish winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1960, died this Sunday at the age of 88. The former player and former member of the Spanish national team, was one of the greatest legends of Spanish football. He was also much loved in Italy where he made history with Inter Milan. The football world mourns his departure.

As a former player, he was a member of the Barcelona, ​​Deportivo, Inter and Sampdoria sides while as a coach, he managed the Spanish team between 1988 and 1991. He also coached Deportivo, Inter and Albacete

Luis Suárez was the first Spanish winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1960. He was born in A Coruña and played for Deportivo until in 1954 he joined the ranks of Barcelona, ​​where he spent seven seasons, winning two League titles, two Fairs Cups and two Generalissimo Cups.

After winning the Ballon d’Or, in 1961 he went to Inter Milan and soon became a legend for the Nerazzurri team. Luis Suárez won two European Cups, three Scudettos and two Intercontinental Cups with Inter. Later, in 1964, he took part in the first European Championship that the Spanish team entered.

As a coach, he managed Deportivo and Inter, and in 1980 he took over the position of U-21 national coach, with whom he won the first European Championship in 1986. Two years later he took over as national coach and led Spain in the World Cup in Italy 90.