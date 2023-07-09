



His Majesty King Filipe will be in San Javier on Tuesday, to preside over an official delivery of the Royal Employment Offices to the new officers of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

The King will be at the General Air Academy, which is responsible for imparting the military training education of the General Corps, the general military training of the Quartermaster and Engineer Corps, the Technical or Fundamental Specialty education of the qualification required for access to the Air Corps, and the administration and training of a general military nature of the Common Corps of the Armed Forces.

The military education system is integrated into the General Education System and provides students with training for incorporation into their respective scales. In addition, in the case of the students of the military education for training officers of the General Corps, at the end of their studies they obtain the job of lieutenant in the Air Force and the title of Industrial Organisation Engineer Degree.