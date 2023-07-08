



On Saturday 8 July 2023, the acts in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, begin in Torrevieja, organised by the Fishermen’s Guild and the Department of Festivals of the Torrevieja Council, with a celebration that will last until Sunday 16 July, the day of the Virgen del Carmen.

The script of events will begin on July 8 at the new Fish Market, with a day dedicated to the components of the ALPE and APANEE special education centres. The Fishermen’s Guild will offer a meal to the members of these two centres, having also scheduled a children’s entertainment show.

The program will continue at 8:00 p.m., with a solemn mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church, in the traditional Fishermen’s Quarter. The office will be applied in suffrage of all the men and women who have dedicated his life to the sea. Later, with the accompaniment of the band of the Unión Musical Torrevejense, a Floral Offering will begin before the Monument to the “Hombre del Mar”, which will end with the singing of the Salve Marinera by the Choral Mass “José Hódar”, directed by Miguel Guerrero, who will also sing the mass.

On Saturday, July 15, the long-awaited Paella Contest will take place at the Fish Market, organised by the Fishermen’s Association and which will award prizes to the first three selected by the jury. The contest will be set by a brass band and all fishermen are invited to attend.

On the main day of Sunday, July 16, the feast of the Virgen del Carmen, at 8:00 a.m., a Musical Diana will begin and also in the morning, at 11:30 a.m., one of the classic acts and traditional of these festivities, such as the CUCAÑA MARÍTIMA, in the Fishing Port.

In the afternoon, at 8:00 p.m., the Solemn Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, officiated by the parish priest Manuel Martínez Rocamora and sung by the “José Hódar” Choral Mass, directed by Miguel Guerrero. At its end, the procession will begin with the image of the Virgen del Carmen to the interior of the Fishing Port, continuing with the maritime procession. At the end of the sea tour, the Salve Marinera will be interpreted and a fireworks display will be set off, in the same port facilities. Finally, the procession will resume until the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

SATURDAY 8 JULY

12:00 p.m. Children’s entertainment show. Fishermen’s Market.

2:00 p.m. Lunch for the children of ALPE and APANEE. Fishermen’s Market.

8:00 p.m. Mass and Floral Offering. Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

SOLEMN MASS officiated by the parish priest Aurelio Ferrándiz García, in suffrage of all the deceased fishermen and sung by the José Hódar Choir Mass, directed by Miguel Guerrero.

Immediately afterwards, the traditional FLORAL OFFERING will take place, accompanied by the Torrevejense Musical Union, from calle Zoa to Juan Aparicio promenade, ending at the monument to the Hombre del Mar, where the Salve Marinera will be interpreted, by the José Coral Mass Hódar.

SATURDAY JULY 15

12:00 p.m. Paella contest

Enlivened by a Brass Band, with trophies for the first three winning contestants. Organised by the Fishermen’s Guild. All fishermen are invited. Fishermen’s Market.

SUNDAY JULY 16

8:00 a.m. Diana accompanied by Charanga. Following the usual itinerary.

10:00 a.m. Latin Candle

1st prize Antonio Juárez “El Sapatones”.

11:30 a.m. Traditional Maritime Cucaña.

1st prize Francisco Mercader “El pollo”. Fishing port.

7:00 p.m. Celebration of the Eucharist.

Officiated by the parish priest D. Manuel Martínez Rocamora, and sung by the José Hódar Choir Mass. Church of the Immaculate Conception.

8:00 p.m. Procession.

At the end of the maritime procession, a large fireworks display will be shot. At its end, the Salve Marinera will be sung by the José Hódar Choir Mass and the Torrevejense Musical Union.

From the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Paseo de La Libertad, Levante Dock to the Fishing Port (MARITIME PROCESSION), Levante Dock, Juan Aparicio, Zoa and ending at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.