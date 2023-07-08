



For the summer months, Zenia Boulevard has launched two initiatives with which it hopes to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases caused by an excessive use of the car.

The “Share my Car” platform, launched last June, seeks to encourage car sharing among Zenia employees, helping to reduce pollution caused by fuel, while saving on transportation costs.

It is also rewarding shoppers who arrive at the shopping centre by bicycle or bus. Visitors who choose to cycle as an ecological and healthy alternative will receive a gift stamp. In the case of travellers who arrive by bus, they will be entered into a raffle for a voucher worth 200 euros. All they have to do is present their ticket at the Customer Service Point.

Boulevard Director Cristina Ros said, “Using sustainable and collective mobility is an essential commitment in order to make our community a better place of life for everyone. Our commitment through the actions that we develop, framed in our Zenia Mood philosophy, is to make our commercial area and the grounds in which it is located, a place that can have a positive impact on those who enjoy it every day. Initiatives such as “Let yourself go” or “Share My Car” are a fundamental tool to continue our support of this philosophy of caring for the environment in which we firmly believe”.