



The Community has just opened the new open-air car park in La Manga del Mar Menor, equipped with 279 free parking spaces and charging points for electric vehicles, bicycle racks and parking for people with reduced mobility.

Aimed at reducing the overcrowding of vehicles in the long La Manga strip, the public car park is located on la calle Comercial Casino, next to the Fire Station, and forms part of the European Strategy for Sustainable and Integrated Development (EDUSI) ‘The Manga 365’, 80% co-financed by Feder funds and 20% by the Community’s own funds.

The new park and ride park is located on a plot of more than 7,000 square meters and has three entrances, large shaded areas, new lighting, as well as a digitized capacity control system.

In addition to promoting more sustainable mobility, this action promoted by the regional Executive in collaboration with the San Javier City Council manages to revitalize an urban plot, previously abandoned, to make it a more functional place for residents and visitors.