



Mojácar Council has begun a fumigation reinforcement campaign to eliminate mosquitos in the municipality; although it is kept up throughout the year, it is significantly reinforced in the summer season.

The material used to control mosquitos is of biological origin, environmentally friendly, made with a bacteria, “Bacilus Thuringiensis”, found by Israeli scientists and harmless to humans, to land and aquatic fauna. This pesticide is considered environmentally friendly due to its specification and is even used in specially protected natural parks.

This biopesticide bacteria is very effective on newly hatched larvae on in their early stages. As it is not usual that all larvae are at the same level of development, it is necessary to repeat the treatment several times until managing to break the biological cycle. For this reason, the specialist company responsible for doing the job repeats the treatments up to four times a week.

The israelensis variety is one of the most suitable biological larvicides for mosquito control, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated in integrated control programmes throughout the world.

The area of action of the company responsible for the fumigation is throughout the municipality, especially in sensitive zones already located, always being on the alert for new focal points which may arise.

It is important to highlight how essential citizen collaboration is, whereby residents must control stagnant water in particular, preventing and watching out for trapped water. A bucket of water outside, a flower pot tray with water residues, an abandoned swimming pool, or any accumulation of stagnant water, however small it may be, is made the most of by mosquitoes to deposit their larvae and makes it more difficult to eliminate these insects.

The high temperatures registered throughout this winter, with an average of nearly 20º, has made it necessary to pay special attention to the control of these insects responsible for the transmission of diseases, some of them dangerous for humans and pets.

The increase in temperatures forecast for the coming days and the fact of it also reaching more than 23º on average at night, makes the hatching of the larvae and their propagation much quicker. Hence the importance of citizen collaboration.

This fumigation campaign extends to other types of insects, also harmful to health, such as cockroaches, and rodents.