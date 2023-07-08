



Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition at Oliva Nova Golf Course today Sponsored by the Society. Today’s winner was Peter Gardiner with 38 stableford points in 2nd place was Sally Cottrell with 36 stableford points, in 3rd place was Alan Lowans with 33 stableford points. We had two Nearest the pin prizes on offer today 5th in 2 & 18th in 2 taking home the spoils was Nigel Siddall & John Day. We had no 2’s today so our supply of coveted Montgo balls remain intact. We had two guests today Ronnie Dalzell & John Quinn. John wishes to become a member. You are more than welcome John. Well done to all our winners today. Next week’s competition is the John Costigan Memorial Trophy sponsored by the society. We look forward to seeing you all again next week.