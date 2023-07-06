



Thousands of Preston North End fans attended The Lilywhites pre-season friendly against Gibraltar National League FCB Magpies at Pinatar Arena, Murcia, on July 5th, with the Championship club winning 3-0.

FCB Magpies presented a plaque, depicting Gibraltar ahead of kick-off.

Goals from teenagers Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, 16, Noah Mawene, 18, and Kian Taylor, 18, gave North End a comfortable victory after a goalless first half.

North End made 11 changes in the second half, with Brazilian born Rodriguez-Gentile breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes.

Mawene increased Preston’s lead after 58 minutes, with Taylor completing the rout on 66 minutes, the young North End trio impressing manager Ryan Lowe.

Referee Montbalan pulled out his yellow card, booking players from both sides, with the friendly overheating at times, following some crunchy tackles.

North End supporters, some who travelled to Pinatar from Benidorm in eight coaches, sang throughout in the 30 degrees temperatures, that saw players taking drink-breaks in the hot weather.

After the match Preston fans were allowed onto the pitch for a photo shoot with the players.

Preston starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Slater; Potts, Ledson, Browne, Woodburn, Brady; O’Neill, Nelson.

Preston 2nd half XI: Cornell; Diaby, Bauer, Best; Seary, McCann, Leigh, Kamara, Taylor; Mawene, Rodriguez-Gentile.

Unused sub: Pradic. Referee: Montalban.

Photos Helen Atkinson.