



The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has received a number of gifts from the dean of the Orihuela Cathedral, José Antonio Gea, in appreciation for the financial support provided by the Generalitat toward the restoration of one of Orihuela’s most valuable treasures, the Cathedral organ.

The Dean presented the President with the reproduction of the historic coat of arms of Pere IV el Cerimoniós and the symbol of the Oriolan seo, as well as a miniature replica of one of the pipes of the baroque organ.

The organ was built by Nicolás Salanova and Martín Userralde in 1733. The restoration project is hoping to recover the 18th century structure, the work of Matías Salanova, in order to preserve one of the greatest examples of the musical instrumental heritage of Spain.