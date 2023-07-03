



Torrevieja Firefighters were called to Campoamor after an Eagle owl was entangled in a football net!

“I don’t think it was a passion for football, but rather inexperience, which led the eagle owl, born a few months ago, ending up in one of the goals on the Campoamor football field,” quipped a firefighter.

Firefighters from the Torrevieja Main Park, dependent on the Alicante Provincial Council, report that after assessment at the Alicante Wildlife Recovery Centre for evaluation, it is likely that the owl will be released and will fly again.

“The owl was born in one of the nests of the Protected Landscape of the Sierra de Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, near where it was trapped.

“The owl was ringed in the nest, along with another two brothers, by FauNatura technicians, on April 8th, aged 35 days old.

“Now, at 119 days old, it has undergone this adventure. We don’t know if it is male or female.

“We hope it will soon learn the peculiarities of such a humanised territory, to experience a long life and to have the privilege of making flights in a Dehesa de Campoamor, now declared a Natural Park,” added the spokesperson.