



Specsavers Ópticas’ Summer Photography Competition offers prizes of a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses for the best photo

On Monday the 3rd of July, Specsavers Ópticas launched a Summer Photography Competition to find an image which captures the essence of Spain. In doing so, they hope to shine a spotlight on all the wonderful aspects of Spain and find out what images encapsulate its very best elements. They are asking local residents on the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca, to send in beautiful photographs to be in with a chance of winning a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses.

Lisa James from Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar comments, “Spain is such a stunning and diverse country, with incredible natural beauty, a vibrant culture of arts, music and dance and of course incredible food. This summer we are asking keen photographers living close to our stores to show us, through an image, what makes Spain so special to them.

We are very excited to see these fantastic images and celebrate the talented photographers on the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca, where our nine stores are located. The person who takes the best picture and best explains why this is the essence of Spain to them, will be rewarded with a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses worth up to 159€.”

The competition is open until the 1st of September and photographs can be submitted on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram, sending photos via Messenger or via email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com

A jury formed of three Specsavers Ópticas store directors will judge the entries and shortlist the top five entries. These will then be posted on social media and the image with the most likes and comments will be declared the overall winner.

Competition is open to residents of the provinces of Alicante and Malaga and the island of Mallorca and you must be aged 18 and above. The competition closes on Friday 1st September 2023. Terms and conditions apply, which can be found at www.specsavers.es/sorteo