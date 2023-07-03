Puerto Torrevieja Gray Athletics club won the Los Montesinos 100k team race in the III Backyard Ultra Costa Blanca.

“The 100K team race was held in parallel, where there was a great atmosphere, great participation, and above all, excellent results!,” sports Councillor Ana Belén Juárez told The Leader.

The 100k Roll of Honour: 1: Puerto Torrevieja Gray Athletics Club; 2: Puerto Torrevieja White Athletics Club; 3: Los Montesinos Athletics Club; 4: Puerto Torrevieja Black Athletics Club; 5: Grumocs Athletics Club 1; 6: Grumocs Athletics Club.

Team results: https://bit.ly/ResultadosEquipos

“We hope everyone enjoyed the third edition of the race, and we hope to see you again in the 2024 edition,” added Ana Belén Juárez.

Competitors in the Los Montesinos III Backyard Ultra Costa Blanca. Photos: Marcoan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR