



Puerto Torrevieja Gray Athletics club won the Los Montesinos 100k team race in the III Backyard Ultra Costa Blanca.

“The 100K team race was held in parallel, where there was a great atmosphere, great participation, and above all, excellent results!,” sports Councillor Ana Belén Juárez told The Leader.

The 100k Roll of Honour: 1: Puerto Torrevieja Gray Athletics Club; 2: Puerto Torrevieja White Athletics Club; 3: Los Montesinos Athletics Club; 4: Puerto Torrevieja Black Athletics Club; 5: Grumocs Athletics Club 1; 6: Grumocs Athletics Club.

Team results: https://bit.ly/ResultadosEquipos

“We hope everyone enjoyed the third edition of the race, and we hope to see you again in the 2024 edition,” added Ana Belén Juárez.