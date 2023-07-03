



Pittosporum pretty white flowers – delicious orange blossom-like perfume!

Pittosporum tobira is seriously drought, heat and salt spray tolerant, and very amenable to a dry climate, giving a structure and much needed shade to your garden.

It will be happy, planted in full sun to heavy shade, with a wide range of soil pH; however, it does prefer well-drained soils.

This tough, durable shrub withstands severe pruning and can be shaped into a tree, as it has a beautiful trunk, or can be used for hedges.

A great evergreen plant, that has pretty white flowers and the most delicious orange blossom-like perfume, in April-May.

The sticky red autumn berries do germinate quickly, when fallen, but are very easy to remove, if unwanted.

It can be subject, from time to time, to scale insects which can easily be wiped or hosed off.