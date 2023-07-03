



Racing San Miguel’s topsy-turvy 2022-23 season in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 saw the club’s campaign end with them positioned in the lower echelons of the table.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season the club has since issued a statement, citing the development of talent coming through the ranks being the future.

“We are aware that last season San Miguel will not be remembered for the sporting results of our first team. “However, thanks to the particularities of the season, we were able to continue with the strategy of developing local young talent.

“For this reason, at least 14 redjiazules will remember the season with great affection, having made their debut with the senior team.

“Eleven youth players and three cadets made their debut in the 1st Regional G8 with Racing San Miguel, joining the youth players Cristian Juan and Roberto Carlos García, already regulars in the squad.

“The players are: Youssef Fodil (youth); David Fruitful (juvenile); Amine Jenfi (juvenile); Amine Guemoumia (juvenile); Jesus Madrid (youth); Dimas Erokhin (youth); Mael Diaz (juvenile); Fabio Garcia (youth); Aaron Peinado (youth); Marcos Quesada (youth); Carlos Alcala (youth); Henry Price (cadet); Hamza Khenfi (cadet); and Salim ElMghari (cadet).

“We want to build a competitive and solvent Racing San Miguel, but above all train our young people to be the heart of the team in the future. We wish success to them all.”