



The Socialist Party in Torrevieja is encouraging everyone to join the demands and celebrations of Pride in Torrevieja.

Pride arises in commemoration of the Stonewall revolt, in the New York neighbourhood of Greenwich Village, on June 28, 1969, being a precursor of the movements for the rights and freedoms of LGTBIQ+ people around the world.

In Spain it is National Day because of the decision of the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez. Pride has historically served to make visible the demands for freedom and equality, without fear or restrictions of the collective. It demands that the PSOE has taken to the institutions and to the official bulletins, changing the lives of the people.

Given the retrograde agenda that the PP has already begun to announce with its pacts with VOX to form regional governments, the Socialist Party stands as a shield in defence of LGTBIQ+ rights. It has been a legislature of advances for people of all gender identities and orientations, embodied in legislative measures such as the Trans Law, which expands rights and combats hatred and discrimination.

To achieve real equality, it is necessary to advance, expanding rights, the PSOE is a guarantee that the plural reality of our society, will have a legal framework that accommodates and preserves it against reactionary and retrograde movements. As an objective “we intend to eliminate all the barriers that still prevent LGTBIQ+ people from developing their life projects in freedom”.

Spain is a diverse and tolerant country, this reality bothers a right that believes in a single way of wanting. The same right dares to consider the rights and people of the LGTBIQ+ collective garbage, as has been seen in the “so-called canvas of hate”. The Socialist Party wants to strengthen rights and work on tolerance during the next legislature. In the face of hate speech, there is only the firm conviction to continue building the best Spain, the one in which all citizens fit.