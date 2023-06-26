



Emilio Jesus Garcia from Quesada Fitness Gym won gold in the Junior National Kickboxing Championships, in Guadalajara-Madrid, in his first National event.

In his first fight against the team from the Extremadura region, he defeated his opponent with a score of 3-0, taking him through to the semi-finals.

In one of the first fights on the tatami, he defeated a very hard and fast opponent from the Catalonian region, giving him his pass to the final.

In the final against an opponent from the Canary Islands, Emillio’s wide vision gave him an undisputed win, winning by another 3 rounds to nil, leaving no doubt of his superiority and maturity in the field of combat.

“We must congratulate Emilio for all the hard work and dedication to achieve these results, following the guidance of coach Santiago Lopez and continual regular attendance to his training sessions with the support of Emillio’s parents at all the events,” said Vivienne Shepherd from QFG.

“In 2013, when we first opened the gym we had a slogan on our wall: ‘Quesada Fitness Gym, where Champions are made’.

“Ten years later we continue to go from strength to strength, in producing both adult and junior champions, gaining respect and admiration from all kickboxing teams throughout Spain!,” added Vivienne.

Coach Santi said: “Emilio has been selected for the European and World championships, something that I’m super proud of.”