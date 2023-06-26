



THE Jade plant – Crassula ovata or Crassula argentea – is a succulent sub-shrub, slow growing, eventually reaching 2m in height. Given the right care, they can last for many years.

It looks rather like a Bonsai tree, with jade green, fleshy leaves and thick stems that become woody with age.

It’s a popular house plant that is also a good air purifier. It grows quite happily outside here on the Costa Blanca.

It’s also known as the ‘money plant’ or ‘friendship plant’, as it’s said to bring good fortune and prosperity!

The leaves of some cultivars develop a red tinge when exposed to sunlight. In time, it may bear small, star shaped pink or white flowers, often in the winter months.

Grow your jade plant in a bright, sunny spot in well draining soil, add a handful of grit for extra drainage.

They thrive, if watered regularly in spring and summer, but it can cope with drought conditions.

It is best to underwater than over water, as it stores water in its leaves. Water only when the top few centimetres of compost are dry.

Feed with a half strength liquid feed, once: in spring, summer and autumn.

There are two main ways to propagate a jade plant, stem or leaf cutting, but the easiest way is to take stem cuttings.