



A loggerhead turtle that was washed ashore in Guardamar has had a skin sample removed, as part of a genetic study.

A male loggerhead turtle – Caretta caretta – with a 65cm curved carapace length, beached on Les Ortigues beach in Guardamar del Segura.

Due to its condition, a necropsy was not performed, and in co-ordination with the technical services of the Environment and Beaches of Guardamar del Segura, a procedure to take a skin sample for a genetic study was undertaken.

A statement from Crònicas Naturales de Torrevieja said: “The presence of this specimen, unfortunately now deceased, is another example of the reproductive process in which we find ourselves immersed in the Spanish Mediterranean coasts.

“Remember, if you see a sea turtle on a beach at night, do not disturb it and call 112 immediately to start the regional protocol.”