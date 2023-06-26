



A former television classic returns to LA1 and local tv screens this summer, “”Grand Prix del Verano””, which is largely modelled on the UK tv favourite of years gone by, “It’s a Knockout”, largely hosted by Eddie Waring and Stuart Hall.

The programme ran successfully in Spain for over ten years during which time it marked the summer period for many thousands of families. The family format, produced by RTVE in collaboration with EuroTV Producciones, returns 18 years after its last broadcast. It premiered in 1995 and was broadcast uninterruptedly on the public channel until 2005 with a total of 11 seasons on the air.

This year it will return to the screen with an updated format, with historical tests, spectacular new challenges, and with many other surprises.

Eight towns will compete in the challenges including Los Montesinos, which will represent the Valencian Community.

Los Montesinos has been selected along with Aguilar de Campoo (Palencia), Alfacar (Granada), Brión (La Coruña), Cervello (Barcelona), Colmenarejo (Madrid), Tineo (Asturias) and Yepes (Toledo). One local town that applied but failed to gain selection was, San Miguel de Salinas.

Every town in Spain of between 5,000 and 10,000 inhabitants was invited to apply for “Summer Grand Prix”. To be selected they had to send information about the town, a video and explain why they wanted to participate. Of all the towns that answered, eight were been selected with the selection made by lottery before a notary.

Two towns will face each other in each programme with the winner progressing to the next stage. The two finalists will meet in late summer.