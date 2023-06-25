



The Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC), has denounced the temporary closure of the Las Ramblas Golf Electoral College in the Elections held on 28 May.

Several people have confirmed that the Las Ramblas Golf Polling Station, in Orihuela Costa, was closed at around 2:00 p.m., therefore, it was not possible to access to vote at that time. The President of PIOC, Román Jiménez, telephoned the JEZ of Orihuela, around 3:00 p.m. to be told that they did not know anything, but they would investigate it, and get back to him. However, no response was received.

Some days after the municipal and regional elections, on 1 June, Jiménez sent an email to the JEZ of Orihuela, repeating the same complaint, but, once again he received no response.

On 8 June he sent another email, insisting that the complaint be dealt with. The next day, the JEZ replied, accepting the Complaint but adding that no closure had been found.

On 16 June 16, an email was sent again to the JEZ of Orihuela, this time attaching two statements in English and Spanish, signed and providing identification of the witnesses of the closure that occurred around 2:00 p.m.

On 24 June, another statement arrived, which in turn, the Party sent to the Orihuela JEZ, thus increasing the number of witnesses to the Complaint.

PIOC has said that it will try to obtain further statement, if possible, and if it does not receive a response from the JEZ of Orihuela or it is unacceptable, the Complaint will be put before the Prosecutor’s Office.