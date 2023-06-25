



The Torrevieja tennis player, 15-year-old Charo Esquiva, has been crowned champion in both the individual and doubles categories in the 2023 Mapfre Cadet National Tennis Championship.

The individual final pitted Charo Esquiva against Eugenia Menéndez from Asturias in a match that went to three sets. In a closely contested match, Charo had to raise her game in the third set to take the title with a final score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Later she was also crowned champion in the doubles competition. Pairing up with Marta Picó from Alicante, they defeated Ascanio and Azurza from the Canary Islands in two straight sets, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

With these two titles, Charo Esquiva has now achieved her seventh Spanish championship in less than two years of her fledgling sports career.