



First born in 1998 thanks to the enthusiasm of a group of music fans, the San Javier International Jazz Festival has evolved into one of the most important cultural events in the Murcia region, if not the whole of Spain.

The 25th edition of the festival, which takes place from this coming Friday, June 30th to July 23rd, will bring together such international greats as Dianne Reeves, Djavan, Niels Lan Doky, and The Waterboys, among many others.

Inside The Leader we introduce the new British Councillor in Los Montesinos, Natalie Hayes, as well as detailing the allocation of councillor responsibilities in Orihuela, Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada.