



On Saturday 24th June Eurogolf held their annual Presentation evening at the Clubhouse. On arrival all members and guests had a free drink of their choice provided by Eurogolf in appreciation of their support to our social events,

Elvisa and her team served an assortment of tapas to our tables and we all enjoyed entertainment by Lorna Michelle who had us all up dancing.

The winners of the match play competitions were as follows men’s singles ko Perry Blinkeron, ladies Barbara Jones,

Club pairs 4BBB Tony Edwards and Gary Powell, mixed pairs greensomes Ian Pegg and Yvonne Steven, Senior singles Pete Cleaver.

Medal eclectic Alan Carter, Stableford eclectic David Blanchette, Nick Faldo (last 4 medal rounds) Pete Cleaver, Laura Davies Monique Reeve, Pegasus (most improved male) John Kirkwood, Invicta most improved female Debbie Weedon, Club championship (scratch) Alan Carter, Club championship Handicap Pete List.

Plus trophies were awarded for the 9 major competitions throughout the season.

Everyone had a great night and we all look forward to next seasons golfing at La Marquesa.

Pictured are Alan Carter with his prestigious Club Championship trophy and best medal eclectic trophy and Debbie Weedon with her most improved lady trophy.