



Obdulia Carpena Martínez, the oldest woman in the Region of Murcia, has dies at the age of 112.

Born in Yecla in 1910, having lived well into her second century, her life tinged with tragedy, with her husband dying in the Spanish Civil War shortly after they had married, her mother passing away at the young age of just 45, Obdulia is also recognised as one of the oldest living people in Spain.

Despite not having any children on account of the premature death of her husband, and the fact she never sought a relationship after that tragedy. Obdulia always celebrated her birthday surrounded by her loving family and spent her last years in a nursing home where her death was confirmed this week.