



Alcobendas Rugby Club from Madrid are the new Spanish Rugby Sevens Champions following the Finals Serieof the competition held at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium, last weekend.

Rory Lura, from Alcobendas, was voted as the Tournament MVP.

Series Final Points Standing

Alcobendas Rugby 18

C.R. Majadahonda 16

C.D. Arquitectura 14

A.D. Ing. Industr Las Rozas 11

C.R. Cisneros 10

AVK Bera Bera 9

C.R. Liceo Francés 6

The main competition sponsor for the Finals was the Spanish Olympic Committee (Comité Olimpico Español, COE) and Fundacion Trinidad Alfonso, in conjunction with the Costa Blanca Club De Rugby and the Villajoyosa Town Hall.

The competition was attended by both the Deputy Mayor and the Councillor for Sport, Pedro Ramis and Pello Lloret.