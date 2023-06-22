



FICTION:

The Hondon Writers Circle, between meetings, produces a phrase for members to write a story about – for June it was ‘Come rain, come shine, you are welcome’.

The following is my contribution … amongst others.

Basking in the Italian Tuscany sun on a hillside overlooking the Cathedral of Campo dei Miracoli, with the Leaning Tower of Pisa in its parklands, it is barely visible in the hazy distance as viewed from an imposing square detached house, surrounded by lawns and flowering terraced steps on the hillside, divided by a winding gravel drive leading to the façade of the property.

Over the main entrance set in the midpoint of the fascia at the top of three stone steps, a pair of dark oak double doors, over which a red sign, embossed with bright gold lettering, declaring the property to be the Gratissmum Hotel.

On this Saturday morning the owners of this delightful enterprise, Mr and Mrs Virioeme, were busy preparing a suite of rooms on the upper floors for a special newly married guest, expected to arrive the following morning.

Meanwhile, in another country, about one thousand miles from Gratissmum, a young lady is sitting at a dressing table preparing for her wedding ceremony.

She was Annette Briller, whose excited French parents had arrived from Paris the previous morning for their daughter’s proposed happy day, when Miss Briller would become Mrs George Piove, whose parents had emigrated from northern Italy shortly after the end of the Second World War.

The bride, thrilled by all the arrangements, was agreeably looking at her reflection and following the minute details of her hair being styled by the local hairdresser.

The preparations for that afternoon were in a small very British village, of Cockington with its thatched cottages about an hour’s drive from Torquay’s English Riviera in southern England.

A little later in a sunny High Street, outside the small Anglican Church, Annette, helped by her father, steps graciously out of a white limousine to the sound of ‘awes’ and ‘ahs’, from the small crowd who had gathered to ogle the proceedings, as they admired the vision of the beauty in the white bridal gown, those many eyes followed the couple as they vanished into the religious structure.

The Wedding Breakfast was a joyous occasion held in a marquee, not far from the church, its canvas top occasionally flapping in the light wind as the group of people taking part in its covered comfort celebrated the newlywed couple at a lavish banquet, followed by dancing to a small band playing popular music.

Dark clouds started to gather as the outside environment changed to a howling wind with thundering heavy drops of water pounding on their canvas covering, bringing the celebration to an early end.

George looked at his lovely bride Annette and said, “Come Rain … come shine, we will have a wonderful life together, but first, two weeks enjoying each other’s company at Gratissmum”.

She looked up at him, her face a beautiful smile, “Remind me darling … what does ‘Gratissmum’ mean?”

“It is Latin for ‘Welcome’, and I am sure that is what awaits us.”

DOCTORS. LET’S GET SERIOUS.

In the UK, a family member had been trying since December 2022 to make an appointment with a doctor for a worrying problem, affecting their daily occupation, with a painful ligament in their hand. Five months later they were still on the waiting list and it was not possible to get in touch with their GP. In May 2023, in desperation, they went private. Ten days later, after a serious operation to cure their problem and with a left hand working perfectly, they are on the way to getting well again.

Following this event, I looked at the NHS own figures relating to patient numbers per doctor. It is not difficult to do, they are available on Google.

Since 2018 there has been an increase in patient numbers from 59.1 million to 62.5 million. Currently the number of people registered per doctor is eight thousand five hundred – plus, (8500+ per doctor) according to the official figures.

Let us look at that more deeply, just supposing a doctor wants to see all eight and half thousand patients in a group, he would need a place larger than the famous Royal Albert Hall in London, which only holds 5272 people, so he would need something like a medium size football stadium.

Put it another way, if a doctor was to spend ten minutes seeing each patient on a continuous basis, with no breaks for sleeping or eating, it would take 59 days before a consultation with the last one took place, which is equal to just over eight weeks.

No wonder it is difficult to get an appointment to see a medical practitioner.

WITHOUT BEING POLITICAL!

The political world in the West is shuddering in its attempt to tear itself apart. Gone is the attitude of team spirit of ‘you look after my back, and I will look after yours’ instead it is more like ‘don’t dare, turn your back’.

From the Scottish ex First Minister to Donald Trump’s arrests, popular politicians are being hounded day and night, and the phrase ‘innocent until found guilty’ is torn to pieces as the media and comedians make a living criticising their downfall.

In my opinion, in the United Kingdom, a year ago, the knife wielding rat pack destroyed a strong democratically elected government with a large majority, by innuendos about its leader.

However, in this case maybe their wish will backfire as the person, who it is said is one of the greatest orators, instead of retiring into oblivion, takes a weekly full page in an international newspaper to expand on his views.

Factually any action will make a reaction, and, in this case, I doubt, it is what was expected.

Take care.

