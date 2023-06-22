



The Orihuela City Council has confirmed the distribution of delegations among the councillors following its constitution on June 17.

In what we hope is not a sign of things to come the document was actually leaked 24 hours before the scheduled announcement with the formal document then hastily released to avoid further embarrassment.

The new mayor, said nevertheless that “it will give Orihuela stability and achieve its objectives”.

The Local Government Board will be chaired by the mayor himself and made up of Manuel Mestre, Víctor Valverde, Gonzalo Montoya, Agustina Rodríguez, Matías Ruiz, Rocío Ortuño, Ana Isabel García and Mónica Pastor, who will assume the function of councillor – secretary.

The full list of responsibilities is divided between the two coalition partners:

PARTIDO POPULAR APPOINTMENTS –

Mayor Pepe Vegara assumes Economic Regime, Communication and Protocol.

María Agustina Rodríguez Navarro: Social Welfare, Equality and Human Resources

Victor Valverde Sáez: Infrastructure and Maintenance, Rural Development, Employment and Emergencies.

Matías Ruiz Peñalver: Urbanism and Housing, Heritage (including Historical Heritage), Industry and Large Projects.

Rocio Ortuño Cartagena: Festivities, Modernization, Collection of Urban Solid Waste and Street Cleaning.

Mónica Pastor Felices: Human Resources, Internal Procedures, Citizen Security and Mobile Park.

Vicente Pina López: Education and Commerce.

Victor Manuel Sigüenza Riquelme: Sports and Transportation

Noelia Grao López: Agriculture, Environment and Markets

Irene Celdrán Ruiz: Consumption, Transparency and Health.

VOX COUNCILLORS WILL HEAD THE FOLLOWING DEPARTMENTS:

Manuel Mestre Barea: Coast (Beaches, International Residents, Maintenance and Coordination Services)

Gonzalo Damián Montoya Alcocer: Culture and Tourism

Ana Isabel García Mateo: Citizen Participation and Youth

María Carmen Portugal Bueno: Family and Statistics