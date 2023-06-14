



For the three months of summer, June through to August, Alicante-Elche ‘Miguel Hernández’ Airport will operate around 14,700 flights, which represents 7% more than those registered in the same period of the past year.

Specifically, this month, there are 4,600 flights scheduled, in July, the busiest month, there will be 5,100 flights, and in August, 5,000.

In the three months, the airlines offered more than 2.6 million seats, which is 9.3% more than last year, connecting with 107 cities in 24 countries around the world.

The biggest increase is in passengers from Germany, where almost twice as many flights compared to last year are scheduled, and Italy has also shown a considerable increase.

With this information, the Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian Community (HOSBEC), has predicted a summer in which the definitive recovery of the tourism sector will be verified, and it can be “one of the best summers in history”, according to its general secretary, Nuria Montes.

Among the forecasts that HOSBEC predicts, as well as the German and Italian increase, between 30 and 35% of the tourists that are going to land this summer at the Elche airport will come from the United Kingdom.

New historical record in May

Earlier this week, airport operator, AENA, published figures for May, certifying a new historical record, registering more than 1.5 million passengers, a figure which also represents an increase of 18% compared to the month of April.

In the first five months of the year, the airport has managed more than 5.5 million passengers, which implies a growth of 28% compared to the same period in 2022.

From January to May of this year, the airport facilities have operated 36,375 flights, 15% more than the same period of the previous year.

Breaking down by nationality, in May, the United Kingdom has been the one that has contributed the most tourists, followed by the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Norway and France.