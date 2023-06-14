



Members of the Men’s Shed have been very pleased to support and complete 2 important projects for the community of San Fulgencio.

Both of the projects are for the Garden of Reflection, which is used as an area of reflection and memory by people who wish to remember those who have passed away.

The project to re-furbish and repair the Rainbow Bridge, which is a memorial to animals, involved replacing all the wood, and re-strengthen the supportive framework.

The wood used from wooden pallets was completely prepared before applying undercoat and then painting the design.

The decision was how the bridge should it be painted to reflect its purpose?

The Men’s Shed hope you like the finished project.

A further community project the Men’s Shed were asked to support, was the construction of a specific sized, square framework, and covered in artificial grass.

The ‘display wall’ will be used at the Garden of Reflection to display items that will reflect important awareness days. Such as Breast Cancer, Domestic Violence and others.

The Garden of Reflection is run by volunteers and is a tranquil place to sit and spend some time. Situated on the urbanisation, just above the Thursday Market area on the corner of Calle Lisboa

Members of the Men’s Shed have enjoyed working on both of these community projects and hope that those visiting the Garden of Reflection will enjoy seeing the work that has been done to support the community.

Membership of The Men’s Shed is available to anyone in the San Fulgencio area or its urbanisations. Find us in Calle Azorin, on the Urbanisation La Marina.

You do not need to have any particular skills to join. Opening hours 10.00am to 16.00pm Monday – Friday. We look forward to seeing you.