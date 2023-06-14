



The Alicante Provincial Council will help the most vulnerable families and groups in the province with almost 20 million euro in aid towards the economic and energy crisis derived from the rise in prices. The institution has resolved this call for subsidies, which will be managed through 57 town halls and 8 social services associations, with which, in addition to providing coverage for extraordinary social benefits, it will collaborate in welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

The deputy for Social Welfare, Mª Carmen Jover, has stated that “once again, from the provincial institution we mobilise extraordinary funds to help citizens when they need it most. The increase in the cost of the shopping basket and energy has placed families in very difficult economic situations and from the Diputación, and with the help of the town halls, we want to contribute so that these people can make ends meet”, she added.

In this sense, thanks to these subsidies, it will be possible to cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable families, paying for the purchase of food, cleaning and hygiene products and medicines, school supplies or the payment of rent, electricity or water.

The reinforcement of the Social Services personnel of the municipalities and the aid to Ukrainian refugees (accommodation, translation services, Spanish teaching, etc.) may also be covered by this call, as Jover has recalled, who has also specified, “That these aids are extraordinary and add to those that the Provincial Council already collects every year in its regular budget to collaborate with the consistories in matters of social welfare.”

Same of the municipalities surrounding Alicante will receive with 3,544. 612 euro. Amongst the other beneficiaries are Almoradí, Benijófar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Dolores, Formentera del Segura, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales and Torrevieja, who will share 2,961,088 euro.

Other northern areas such as Altea, Benidorm, Finestrat, and L’Alfàs del Pi, will get 1,429,439 euro, and there will be 3,993,084 euro distributed between Crevillent, Elx and Santa Pola, amongst others.