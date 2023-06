Peacocks Petanca Club hosted the Westvilles Cup Competition today. Twenty-four teams went head-to-head in the sunshine. The day was competitive but friendly and the winners were a team from Rocajuna Petanca Club.

Peacocks meet at Westvilles every Monday at 10.a.m. for a morning of Petanca. So, if you are interested in a fun new pastime, why not come along and join in.