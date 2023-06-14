



Jude Bellingham is officially a Real Madrid player. The 19-year-old English midfielder, recently nominated as the best footballer in the Bundesliga and a key member of the England team, has formally joined Madrid, on a six year contract, thus becoming the first major signing of the season.

It is understood that the Spanish giants will pay 103m euros (£88.5m) for the former Birmingham City and Dortmund youngster, in addition to various potential add-ons.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

The presentation ceremony for Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, after which he will appear before the media.