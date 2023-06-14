



On June 17, the passion for football will flood the stands of the Los Arcos municipal field, in Orihuela, where the stadium will host a football match between the Association of Veterans of the Province of Alicante and the Real Madrid Veterans.

The game proves to be a meeting between legends, former players who have dedicated a large part of their lives to the sport will face each other to put on a show and relive the emotion of the duels of yesteryear.

The match will begin at 1:00 p.m., when the players, belonging to two generations of true football masters, will take to the pitch.

“This will be a very special moment for us, since we will have the opportunity to enjoy playing against former players of national football. It is a game that mixes nostalgia with the adrenaline of the competition”, said the representative of the Association of Veterans of the Province of Alicante.

The meeting is an event for the whole family. “We look forward to an exciting atmosphere, a reunion with nostalgia and a celebration of brotherhood that only football can offer. We invite all football fans in the province and beyond to join us on this great day and enjoy this exciting match between these two teams made up of football legends”, commented the sponsor, Telfy’s head of communication.

You can purchase your ticket with a 20% discount if you are a Telfy customer, for €8. Or, at the box office at the Los Arcos from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.