



El Corte Inglés has launched a recruitment campaign for workers to join them during the busy summer period in both Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa.

Additional staff are required at the El Corte Inglés, Supercor and Sfera outlet centre, with a fixed-term contract with various working patterns, including full and part-time, and even individual days.

As well as general staff, they are also looking for a butcher, fishmonger, baker and greengrocer, amongst their profiles.

The jobs are for immediate start, and you can submit your CV at their dedicated employment portal, https://empleo.elcorteingles.es/

There are also many more jobs in different areas available on the same portal, and you can register for alerts, if there´s nothing suitable immediately.