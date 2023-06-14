



In a ceremony held on Tuesday, José María Pomares took up the appointment of Commissioner of Local Police.

The Councillor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, said that, “the City Council is now providing the hierarchical structure of Local Police that a municipality like Orihuela must have.” “A few weeks ago, 16 new officers took office and shortly, a number of new inspectors will do so,” she added, also stating that this provision of senior managers is necessary for the proper management of a municipality as territorially complex as Orihuela.