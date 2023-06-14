



The Department of the Environment has intensified the spraying of mosquito larvae following the rainy episodes experienced in recent weeks.

Mild temperatures shorten the life cycle of mosquitoes, which is why massive hatchings of adults can occur. In order to avoid this, CTL is applying larvicidal treatments in the areas of Molino de la Ciudad, Ociopía, Los Huertos and different green areas of the city centre.

Rain channels in the city, districts and Orihuela Costa are also being fumigated, in addition to the areas that have been flooded after the rains.

This campaign also includes the use of adulticides to eliminate specimens that have already reached adulthood.

The treatment is being applied in green areas of the urban area, the banks of the Segura river, the Palmeral, the Molino de la Ciudad and the surroundings of Ociopía, as well as in the districts and in Orihuela Costa. Once this campaign ends, the company will continue with the regular treatment to control mosquito larvae, in order to prevent new hatchings of adults.