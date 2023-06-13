



If you’re one of those people who can’t fit all of your shopping into the current six-day schedule, we have great news for you, because the shops are about to open again on Sundays.

From Sunday 18 June 2023, shops and stores across the Valencia region are once again allowed to open for business. Across the border in Murcia, they maintain Sunday shopping throughout the year.

Sunday shopping will now be the norm for the rest of the year. In fact, with only the odd exception, notably the 9 October and 25 December in Valencia, shops will be able to have a continual schedule until the New Year.

Of course, local holidays might mean there are some closures other than those mentioned, and shops are not obliged to open, they just can, legally, so you should check where you live for specifics. Other than that, you can shop until you drop every single day, but perhaps spare a thought for the workers who will be tending to your every need whilst you do.