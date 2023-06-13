



The Guardia Civil arrested an individual in the municipality of Almoradí, accused of selling cocaine from the portal of the building where he lived, and from a betting and games room. After the house search, the judicial authority has decreed his admission to prison.

The Guardia Civil received information from a member of the public that drugs were being sold from the premises in an apartment block in Almoradí.

After locating the address in question, the Almoradí Guardia Civil began operation Kilto-23 with the aim of identifying and arresting the person responsible for these transactions.

In a first phase of the operation, in close collaboration between the Guardia Civil and the Almoradí Local Police, it was possible to verify that a 50-year-old man, who lived with his family, was selling cocaine both from the doorway of his home and from a games and betting room in the same town. He had no known work activity or legal economic income, and he had prior records of similar events.

After collecting all the evidence corroborating that it was a crime of drug trafficking, from his home, a house search was carried out, with the assistance of Guardia Civil colleagues from Torrevieja, and the Almoradí Local Police.

During the search, the suspect was arrested and 24 grams of cocaine, 220 euro in bills of various values, substances to adulterate the drug, as well as instruments for weighing and handling were seized.

The detainee, who is accused of a crime against public health for drug trafficking, has been placed at the disposal of the Orihuela Investigating Court, which has ordered his admission to prison.

