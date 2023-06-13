



The National Police in Elche arrested a man who stole a mobile phone from another whom he met at a party in Tabarca and spent 3,000 euro in brothels through Bizum payments.

The 55-year-old victim and the 34-year-old detainee met at a party on the island of Tabarca, and on their return to Torrellano, in Elche, they continued to have drinks at the complainant’s home.

The next day, when he woke up, he could not find his phone, and so he cancelled the number with the company, without giving it much importance, until a week later when he went to pay with his bank card, he discovered that he had no money, so he went to ask the bank for explanations, where they informed him of the charges made in his name with the Bizum application.

He then filed a complaint with the Elche National Police, which began an investigation and located the partying friend, arresting him for the crimes of theft and fraud, for the theft of the mobile.

The detainee saw the victim enter the phone pin and, with the phone unlocked, began to make payments in several brothels, hiring the services of two prostitutes for twenty-four hours straight.