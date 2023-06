A 35-year-old woman was injured on Monday after falling off a horse in Orihuela.

According to the report from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre, they received a call at 13:20 reporting the incident in the Finca los Olivos, and so they dispatched an emergency paramedic unit to the scene.

The victim had suffered a head trauma, and once stabilised by the medical crew, she was transferred to the Torrevieja Hospital in an Advanced Life Support (SVA) ambulance.