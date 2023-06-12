



The meeting brought together a hundred medical professionals

The Torrevieja University Hospital has held a clinical update day on suicidal behaviour, a meeting that has concentrated the interests and efforts of medical staff who, in one way or another, are dedicated to the study and prevention of suicidal behaviour.

The meeting brought together a hundred doctors, nurses, psychologists and social workers, all interested in the matter, in order to discuss the role that everyone has to play in identifying and preventing suicide.

The meeting, endorsed by the Spanish Society of Suicidology and the Spanish Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide, had specialist speakers in the field, psychiatrists, psychologists and specialists in family and community medicine.

“Suicide prevention is more important than ever, and all health professionals must be prepared to help identify people who are at risk,” said Jesús Mesones, head of the mental health service in the Torrevieja health department.

“Health professionals must be trained to recognise risk factors and warning signs of suicide. This includes changes in behaviour, the onset of mood disorders, changes in sleep patterns, and other symptoms. They must also be willing to talk about it with their patients and provide them with resources and support,” he adds.

Suicide is reportedly the second leading cause of death worldwide among 15-29 year olds, and one of the top 20 causes of death overall.