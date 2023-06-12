



The current director general of Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Ministry of the Interior will be appointed as the head of the armed institute in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, at the proposal of the heads of the Interior and Defence ministries.

Until his appointment as General Director of Civil Protection and Emergencies in January 2020, Marcos held a number of other positions, including the Secretary General of the Government Delegation in Castilla y León , Inspector at the General Inspection of the Ministry of the Interior, Deputy Director General of Resources Humans at the National Institute of Statistics and deputy director general of Postgraduate and Doctorate at the Ministry of Education. In addition, he has also been Information Counsellor at the Spanish embassies in Argentina, the United States and China.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a press release that, during Marcos’ tenure as General Director of Civil Protection and Emergencies, the National Civil Protection System “has undergone a process of empowerment and reinforcement through new procedures and coordination mechanisms as a result of which they have considerably increased their efficiency.

“This has been verified in episodes such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palama, the Filomena storm, the DANAS and other disparate meteorological events, as well as the large forest fires suffered in numerous parts of the country”, underlined the statement.

Marcos has a law degree from the Autonomous University of Madrid, attended the Senior Management program at the National Institute of Public Administration and belongs to the Superior Corps of State Civil Administrators.