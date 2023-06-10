



Following the success of the “Jardines de Mojácar” Residence for the Elderly’s open day, everything is ready for those who are interested to formalise their registration and for it to start operating.

Present at the open day were the residence’s social worker, the Manager of the Vícar Seniors Centre which is also run by Arquisocial, the company awarded the bid to run the residence, and the Manager of Jardines de Mojácar, Ana García Fernández.

Organised by turns, those in charge of the residence showed the facilities as well as its benefits to all those interested in the establishment who went along.

Also present at the open day were the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, Francisco Garcia Cerdá and Local Council Government Commission councillors, equally as interested in the residence, its planned operation and definitive opening.

Mojácar Council has taken a great deal of care over its construction and in the organisation of everything that our elderly could need. The quality of the care and well-being of the future residents is a priority.

“Jardines de Mojácar”, located very close to the sea in a residential area and on a large plot of land, has 26 double rooms and six single, to which have to be added two more, single, located next to the infirmary and the medical consultation room, aimed at the people who require closer attention and supervision for health reasons.

In regard to healthcare professionals, it has a medical service, technical healthcare assistant, physiotherapist, social worker, psychologist and occupational therapist, as well as extensive areas for activities and multisensory therapies, leisure and the promotion of personal autonomy.

The catering service is noteworthy. The residence has a large kitchen, where a chef and a kitchen help will take care of the menu which they will prepare daily in the residence itself. Menus that are adjusted to the different adapted diets and needs of each resident.

The rooms, modern and spacious, have lots of windows, some of them with views of the sea, which provide light and ventilation, cupboards with capacity for storage, and a television. The bathrooms, also spacious and comfortable, are all adapted in the case of not having full mobility.

Among the communal, welcoming services, the two dining rooms stand out, one per floor, the gymnasium for the rehabilitation sessions and several rooms for different uses, like the sensorial room and one for occupational therapy, where even cookery workshops can be held for the residents.

For residents going out to external consultations or other medical services, the home can manage the transport, special if necessary, and will inform the family members so that they can accompany them. If this is not possible, or in special cases which require urgent attention, the centre will put a responsible person at their disposal.

Large gardens, a walking and rest area, as well as private parking, are added to the benefits, guaranteeing an agreeable stay with a homely feel for its residents and for those who opt for the daycare.