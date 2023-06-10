



Although they finished the worst 9th place team in all Valencia Provinces based Preferente divisions, it looks almost certain that CD Thader will next season be included in a new division entitled ‘Liga Comunidad’.

This extra place has arisen because, not only have the FFCV increased the number of clubs in 3 RFEF from 16 to 18, but also, Torrent achieved promotion via the play offs. So, for next season, in addition to La Liga & Segunda division, there will be 1, 2 & 3 RFEF, then the newly formed Liga Comunidad.

Below them in the pyramid system will be 1 FFCV (Preferente), followed by 2 & 3 FFCV (Regional).

This is great news for the club, who have been sweating on the outcome ever since beating Villena on the last day of the season, to make sure of 9th place in the Preferente division.

PRESENTATION DINNER

The end of season presentation dinner will be held at Casa Antonio on the evening of Friday 14 July. Amongst the awards will be Lloyd, who finished top goal scorer on 11 goals, followed by Pedro Juan on 10, then Rosquin on 7. Rosquin led the way on number of minutes played with 2814, followed by Lloyd on 2528, then Pedro Juan on 2327.

GAME OF LEGENDS

A decent sized crowd watched the centenary ‘Game of Legends’ match last weekend. Involving present and past (one being a sprightly 75-year-old) Thader players, there was plenty of action for the fans to enjoy.

Both the blues and whites wore shirts with ‘100 anos de historia’ on the back. There was no honorary draw in this match, in which the blues came away worthy 6-3 winners.