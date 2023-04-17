Splash in Los Alcázares





A Hydroaviation party in Los Alcázares will take place during April 28, 29 and 30, with the Murcia municipality hosting a great festival reviving a very important part of the history of the town.

Flights of different seaplanes over the Mar Menor will be seen, along with an exhibition along the promenade, talks and workshops, and the opportunity to experience first-hand what it feels like to be a pilot, thanks to the virtual reality.

You can also watch the sunset from a hot air balloon – suspended over the Mar Menor – among with many other events and activities.

Visit the official website of Splash-In and check all the information about this event in Los Alcázares: https://splashin.losalcazares.es/