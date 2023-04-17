Los Montesinos celebrate Intercultural day





Los Montesinos mayor José Manuel Butron said the Vega Baja town celebrated with its citizens at the Intercultural day – El Mundo in the Plaza – that will hold memories for years to come.

“The Intercultural day was a beautiful day of co-existence, between the different cultures that live in our town,” said Jose.

Los Montesinos, who became Independent from Almoradi, has 5,000 inhabitants in the hamlet village, with multi-nationalities.

“More than 40 per cent of the citizens who live here are of other nationalities,” said José.

“Thank you very much to everyone for your participation and great work, so that everything went well. A day that I will keep with wonderful memories,” he added.