Butron adds to his electoral list





Nathalie Dubi, a Belgian national, has lived in Los Montesinos for about 25 years and is currently a Councillor for social services and health.

“For the benefit of the people and the goodwill she has for the town, she feels honoured to be able to work for the people,” said Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

Natalie Hayes, an English national, is also added to the list. She has lived in Montesinos for 23 years: “She initially came to enrol her daughter in the nursery and from then on she decided that Los Montesinos was the perfect place to live and raise her daughter.

“I am grateful that Natalie is part of this list and supporting me,” said Mayor Butron.